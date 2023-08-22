A video began to circulate on social networks showing the President of the United States, Joe Biden, apparently asleep during the meeting he had with the victims of the forest fires in Hawaii.

The clip shows Biden with head reclined and eyes closed for several seconds. These images sparked thousands of comments on the internet.

Although many netizens excused him for the long journey he had to take to get to Hawaii, several accused him of disrespecting the victims.

Biden visited the island of Maui, one of the most affected by the fire that has already claimed more than 114 lives. After a tour of the most affected areas, which are now deserted, the president gave a few words to the community.

“Jill (First Lady) and I are here to grieve with you, but We also want you to know that the whole country is with you.”he stated in his speech.

The island of Maui is one of the most affected by the fires. See also Superyacht builders worry now that Russian billionaires won't order 'boat'

Joe Biden drew criticism earlier this month for not commenting on the efforts of the first responders team that handled the critical fire situation in Hawaii.

Likewise, as reported by USA Today, there was discontent on the part of the population, since the president had a few days off at his Rehoboth beach house, while the emergency was happening. They also criticized him for visiting Hawaii two weeks after the emergency.

On the other hand, Biden’s press secretary, Olivia Dalton, emphasized that the president signed the major disaster declaration 63 minutes after it was received.

The response to the fires has been criticized by Hawaiian residents, so much so that Maui’s emergency manager, Herman Andaya, resigned in the midst of the tragedy.

The event occurred after he defended the decision not to alert residents near the burnt areas by means of sirens.

Andaya told CBS that historically, the use of sirens “has only been used to warn of hurricanes and tsunamis.”

The tragedy leaves so far 114 fatalities and more than 850 injured. Authorities expect the numbers to rise.

“Although the search teams they have covered 85% of the area, the remaining 15% could take weeks. The extreme heat of the fire could make it impossible to recover some remains,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

