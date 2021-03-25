US President Joe Biden, speaking by video link to the participants in the summit of the heads of state and government of the European Union (EU), expressed his concern about close ties between Russia and Turkey. It is reported by TASS…

He was also concerned about Ankara’s “retreat” from democracy.

The American leader expressed his hope for greater coordination, especially in energy issues and areas related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies. Among other things, Biden told the leaders of the EU countries about his desire to see “healthy competition with China.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Biden called the issue of North Korea and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as his top priority in foreign policy. He said that he condemned the recent missile launches of the DPRK and promised an appropriate response.

Biden gave his first full-length press conference as president on Thursday, March 25th. According to Newsweek, Biden is the first American leader in 100 years to postpone his first full-fledged press contact by nine weeks since his inauguration.