In a speech to the nation delivered from the White House, Biden asked, “When, for God’s sake, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

It’s time to turn this pain into action, for every parent, for every citizen of this country,” Biden added, visibly moved. “We need to make it clear to every elected official in this country that it’s time to act.”

“The list of mass murders is long. I’m tired of this. We have to act and stop these massacres,” Biden said. “I’ve worked all my life as a senator on legislation to stop these incidents.”

The US President stressed that “no child can go and buy a gun, this is wrong. We must stand up to this industry.”

Biden went on to say, “This kind of incident only happens in the United States. We have to stand up to pressure groups.”

And he added, “I hoped when I became president that I would not deal with a new massacre like this.”

Earlier in the night, US Senator Roland Gutierrez announced that 18 children and three adults had died in an elementary school shooting in Texas, an 18-year-old wanted by police.

The Texas senator told CNN that the police “just told me that 18 children died, as well as three adults,” without specifying whether the shooter was one of that toll.

The White House announced that President Biden had ordered the flags to be flown at half mast every day until May 28 to mourn the victims of the attack on the school in Texas.

Official details of the midday shooting at Robb Elementary School in Yuvaldi, Texas, about 128 km west of San Antonio, were not immediately clear.

Biden was informed of the instigator while on Air Force One returning to the United States from Japan, where he participated in a four-way summit.