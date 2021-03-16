US President Joe Biden has said that the United States will provide 100 million incentive checks or direct deposits to Americans within the next ten days, according to Bloomberg News.
And Bloomberg quoted Biden, who was speaking at the White House, as saying that 85% of American households will receive $ 1,400 by the time all incentive money is distributed.
Bloomberg said the US Treasury has begun sending the first of the planned $ 1,400 payments.
