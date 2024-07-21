Biden Withdrawal | German Chancellor Scholz: Biden’s decision “deserves recognition” – This is how the leaders of the countries commented on the withdrawal

Biden’s withdrawal|The leaders of different countries have reacted to Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race by thanking him.

Politicians in different parts of the world, the president recently commented Joe Biden decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz writes in X that Biden was a good and reliable partner for Germany. He writes that Biden’s decision not to run “deserves recognition”.

Britain’s new prime minister Keir Starmer writes in the message service X that he respects Biden’s decision.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he has made his decisions based on what he believes is best for the American people,” he writes.

Also former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published an article in X wishing Biden all the best. He writes that he saw Biden’s love for the United States and dedication to his work up close.

of Israel president Isaac Herzog thanked Biden in X for his “friendship and unwavering support for the Israelis”.

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk writes in X that as a result of Biden’s decisions, Poland, the United States and the world are safer and democracy is stronger.

“I know that you were guided by the same motives when you announced your final decision,” he writes.

Secretary of State for Ireland Micheal Martin said in X that he received the news “with sadness and admiration”.