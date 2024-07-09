Home page politics

Support for Joe Biden is crumbling. Senior party officials are convinced that he should drop out of the race for the White House.

Washington, DC – For Joe Biden Judgement Day is slowly but surely approaching. According to consistent US media reports, numerous Democrats and decide on Biden’s future behind closed doors. The president himself will not be there; Biden will have to take care of his guests at the NATO summit in the capital.

Will Kamala Harris ultimately run for the US election instead of Joe Biden?

The 81-year-old has been able to secure valuable support for his presidential candidacy in recent days, such as that of Hakeem Jeffries. The New Yorker acts as minority leader in the House of Representatives and made it clear on Monday (July 8): “I support Joe Biden and the Democrats.” His position has remained unchanged – despite the weak TV duel against Donald Trump – “has not changed,” Jeffries told the press in the US Capitol.

He had previously arranged a general meeting for discussion while Biden was touring Pennsylvania and campaigning. US media reported afterwards, citing people familiar with the situation, that several high-ranking party representatives were convinced that Biden must drop out of the race for the White House. In the almost two-hour conference call, there was general agreement that Vice President Kamala Harris should be nominated, reported the US broadcaster CNN with reference to a source involved in the conversation. Jeffries, on the other hand, had – at least publicly – supported the president.

It definitely seems that a “silent majority” is currently in favor of replacing Biden as a candidate. This weekend, the New York Timesthat she had spoken to at least 50 Democrats following the TV debate. The consensus: Biden is in the race for the US election 2024 “untenable”. Even with a detailed television interview, the president was hardly able to score any points.

US election 2024: Democrats look for stronger options than Joe Biden

Not everyone is keeping quiet, however. Some politicians in the Democratic Party are calling a spade a spade – and clearly. “I have less and less confidence in the ability of this campaign to win this election,” Scott Peters, California’s representative in the House of Representatives, told the Times“If we know we’re going to lose, we’d be foolish not to look for another way,” Peters continued. And Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota stressed in an interview with the newspaper that Joe Biden “cannot win against Donald Trump.”

Publicly, Craig and Peters join, among others, MPs Mike Quigley (Illinois), Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), Lloyd Doggett (Texas) and Seth Moulton (Massachusetts), who have already called on Biden to withdraw. “He is finished,” an unnamed MP told the portal AxiosJulián Castro, former Secretary of Construction under Barack Obama, also said that there were stronger options than Biden – “including Vice President Harris.”

Kamala Harris herself has so far shown herself loyal to her president. During an appearance at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday, she mentioned Joe Biden loudly Associated Press But the Vice President made a “passionate plea” for the Democrats, as The Daily Beast reported.

Trouble in the White House: Reports of doctor’s visits cause heated debate about Biden

If a large portion of the Democrats are convinced that Biden should step aside, the party would have to agree on a new presidential candidate for the US election as quickly as possible. However, Joe Biden would have to resign of his own free will beforehand.

The reaction of Biden’s spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a press conference in the White House also showed how great the pressure on Democrats is currently. This led to a heated debate between her and the journalists present.

Jean-Pierre refused to comment on why neurologist Kevin Cannard visited the White House regularly in recent months had. The New York Times wrote, citing official visitor logs, that Cannard had been to government headquarters eight times since last summer. “It doesn’t matter how much you push me, it doesn’t matter how angry you are with me,” the spokeswoman said in response to several press inquiries. “We cannot reveal the names of the specialists, from the dermatologist to the neurologist.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s personal physician Kevin O’Connor has joined the debate and confirmed Cannard’s name. Cannard was not chosen because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is “a highly qualified and highly respected neurologist.” His “very broad expertise” gives him the flexibility to evaluate a wide range of patients and problems, O’Connor wrote in a letter published by Washington. (nak)