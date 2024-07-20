The situation is becoming increasingly difficult for Joe BidenThe President of the United States is determined not to give up and continues his race for the White House and in the challenge with Donald Trump in view of the 2024 US elections. So, at least for now, no passing of the torch. His health conditions are improving, according to what his personal doctor reported after the president of the United States contracted Covid. However, the pressure for him to withdraw from the race is becoming increasingly pressing, while consensus among the Dems is growing for the candidacy of Kamala Harris in the event of Biden’s withdrawal.

The demonstration in front of the White House

“Joe, it’s time to go”“Please save us from Trump, don’t act like him.” These are some of the slogans on the signs displayed in front of the White House during the demonstration called by “Pass the Torch,” passa il testimone, a grassroots organization formed to ask the Democratic president to step down.

“President Biden has done great things, but Donald Trump is an existential threat to us, and we need the strongest ticket we have to maximize our chances of defeating him,” the group’s website reads. One rally speaker asked, “Why shouldn’t we listen to the data to make the decision for our lives?” referring to polls showing Biden in free fall.

And the Republican vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vancehe upped the ante: “If he can’t run for the White House, he can’t be president, he should resign”. “Anyone who is calling on Joe Biden to give up the nomination without actually asking him to resign the presidency is displaying an absurd level of cynicism,” he wrote on X.

Biden Wants to Campaign Again in Texas and Georgia

But despite the growing pressure, the American president does not appear at all inclined to give in and is preparing, once the isolation for Covid in his beach house in Delaware is over, to return to the campaign trail, with a trip to Georgia and Texas in the coming days. This is what Axios reveals, citing sources close to Biden.

Harris Candidacy Support Grows Among Dems

No one knows exactly what will happen if Biden actually steps back.but many Democrats believe it is very likely that the process will end with Kamala Harris running for the White House. CNN reports, explaining that in the informal discussions, which have been going on behind the scenes for weeks now, on the type of clash that could open up within the party to replace Biden, the Democrats’ consensus around the name of the vice president is growing.

The American broadcaster specifies that in reality the “exhaustion” that many within the party are feeling in these weeks of unprecedented confusion, uncertainty and concern is being “transformed into consensus”. Internal polls, then, are showing that Harris, although she has never been very popular in these years in the White House, could be more useful in mobilizing the Democratic electorate, now distrustful and doubtful of the elderly president.

“I think she should be the vice president, she is running a vigorous campaign and she is the natural successor – explains to CNN a Democratic congressman who remains anonymous – she will be important in a scenario in which the president is no longer the candidate that we immediately rally around her”.

Considering that only Biden can decide to step back – who incidentally in these hours at least publicly is giving signals in a completely different direction, appearing eager to resume the electoral campaign once the isolation for Covid is over – There are few who can think that he can step aside and not point to Harris.since he chose her as his vice president. It would be an offense to the vice president, even if in reality there are those who remember that Biden suffered this offense, when in 2016 Barack Obama preferred Hillary Clinton as his candidate for the White House.

Not to mention that excluding Harris would mean excluding an African-American candidate, putting at risk the crucial support of black caucus leaders and African-American voters. Finally, there are those who remember, like Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor of California, delegate to the convention and longtime friend of Harris, that “when people voted for Biden as a candidate, they voted for this ticket, and so the best way to respect the vote of the primary voters is to support the vice president as our candidate.”

“The internal struggle risks killing us, there is no scenario in which Kamala can be sidelined”summarizes a Democratic exponent to CNN, who however indirectly admits that within the party there are also voices against the possible coronation of Harris, in particular those who have never liked the vice president.

Harris Tries to Calm Panicking Lenders

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is trying to calm hundreds of panicked Democratic donors, some of whom have frozen their donations. “We are going to win this election,” the vice president said. “I’ve been in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina over the last seven days, and I’ve been out on the streets, and I’ve seen that Americans are starting to understand the enormous implications of this election and what’s at stake,” she said in a conference call, according to Politico.

In her speech, however, Harris did not refer to the growing pressure for Biden to step downThe vice president did not even answer questions, leaving the call immediately after finishing speaking, which would have further irritated and angered some donors, informed sources further reveal.

Clintons Support Biden’s Decision Not to Withdraw

Meanwhile, we learn that Bill and Hillary Clinton have expressed in private conversations their support for Biden’s decision not to withdraw and are busy encouraging major Democratic donors not to abandon the president. This is what Nbcnews reports, citing two sources close to the former president and the former Secretary of State, and former candidate for the White House, who explain that the couple is in contact with Biden’s team and has offered their help.