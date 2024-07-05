Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Laura May

Press Split

Joe Biden’s support is dwindling after his botched TV debate. Now the US President wants to convince people in an interview. Can he prevent resignation?

Update from July 5, 9:57 p.m.: Resignation and withdrawal ruled out: Despite the debacle in the TV duel against his challenger Donald Trump, Joe Biden insists on staying in the presidential race for the 2024 US election. “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race. I will beat Donald Trump,” said the 81-year-old US President at a campaign appearance in Madison, Wisconsin. This evening, the criticized Biden wants to explain his position in a major TV interview with ABC News. After he had serious lapses in the TV duel a few days ago, calls for his resignation had become loud. The interview is therefore eagerly awaited. Nevertheless, Biden is pursuing a risky interview plan after the disastrous TV duel, which could be the “last straw”.

Interview with ABC News: Joe Biden fights doubts and calls for resignation

Initial report: Washington – A major TV interview is to Joe Biden popular again. After his weak TV duel against Donald Trump The Democratic US President is four months away from the US election 2024 under enormous pressure. The 81-year-old is under intense observation – every appearance is closely followed. He is trying to dispel any doubts about his suitability for the office.

Spontaneous live appearances without a teleprompter are difficult for Biden. However, the pressure on the presidential candidate is apparently so great that Biden will now answer questions from TV journalist George Stephanopoulos in Wisconsin. The entire interview is to be broadcast at prime time (2 a.m. on Saturday night in Germany) on ABC News will be broadcast. During the 2020 election campaign, Biden ABC News gave such an interview on the show “Good Morning America”.

A new interview is intended to make up for Biden’s botched TV debate. © IMAGO/Artem Priakhin / SOPA Images

Biden withdraws from US election campaign – polls speak clearly

Biden’s campaign team has, according to dpa also announced that the president would travel to contested states in the coming weeks. The 81-year-old would also speak freely more often. After his TV debacle, the poll ratings of the Democrats not only at the national level, but also in the important states that are not clearly classified as Democrats or Republicans. These are generally considered to be decisive in the election.

Interview is supposed to bring about a turnaround – but investors turn away after TV duel

Support for Biden is also dwindling within the Democrats. Major donors to the Democratic Party are already turning away from him before the interview – including the granddaughter of one of the founders of the media company Disney. The transmitter NBC and the New York Times reported that a wealthy Disney heiress wanted to withhold her financial support for the party until Biden withdraws from the race for the presidential nomination.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

“Biden is a good man who has served his country well, but there is far too much at stake to allow timidity to dictate our actions,” both media outlets quoted Abigail Disney as saying. (lm/dpa)