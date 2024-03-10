Home page politics

Joe Biden's age could be a disadvantage in the election campaign. Now the Biden team released an election commercial. In it he addresses the topic.

Philadelphia – Old age came again and again Joe Biden's Donald Trump tried to exploit it for election campaign purposes. On Saturday, the Biden team published its first one Election commercial for the US elections 2024 in November.

In it, Biden confronts the debate about his age right at the beginning: “Look, I’m not a young guy. That's no secret. But I understand how to get things done for the American people,” are the words of the 81-year-old Biden in the first seconds of the commercial.

Biden not only led the United States through the Covid crisis. “Today we have the strongest economy in the world,” Biden explains in the spot. He also passed a law that lowers prescription drug prices and caps insulin prices for seniors at $35 per month.

Team Biden is investing $30 million in election advertising – it will initially be broadcast in swing states

The election commercial, which lasts 60 seconds and costs $30 million, is running at the same time as the US President is on tour through several states. On Friday (March 8th) Biden visited the state of Pennsylvania, on Saturday he was in Georgia and on Monday Biden is expected in New Hampshire. Next week there will be performances in Wisconsin (Wednesday) and Michigan (Thursday) in the Midwest of the USA.

Joe Biden on a visit to Pennsylvania © IMAGO/Star Shooter

First, the election commercial was broadcast in the swing states that are so important for the presidential election. He should go to the intelligence service Bloomberg According to the news service, it will run for six weeks on channels that are also run by Hispanics and blacks Bloomberg. These include, among others TNT, Comedy Central and FX.

According to the Biden campaign team, the spot will also be shown on the sports channels ESPN and TNT during the so-called March Madness, the nationwide NCAA college basketball tournaments.

Biden also addresses Trump directly in the election commercial – unlike in the State of the Union address

Also on his predecessor Donald Trump is what the incumbent US president says in his election campaign ad – in contrast to his State of the Union speech on Thursday, in which he exclusively referred to Trump as his “predecessor”. “Donald Trump believes the president’s job is to take care of Donald Trump. “I believe the president’s job is to fight for you, the American people, and that’s what I do,” Biden emphasized.

Donald Trump tried to pass an infrastructure law for four years and failed. “But I said goodbye. Now we are rebuilding America,” Biden promises. He also mentions again that he is working with the law for investments in climate and social affairs passed the largest law in history to combat climate change.

Biden also addresses freedom of choice in abortions in his election commercial

In addition, in his election commercial, the incumbent US President once again builds on a promise from his State of the Union speech on Thursday by promising to overturn Roe v. To make Wade “the law of the land again.” Under former President Trump, women in the United States were “deprived of their freedom of choice” when it came to abortion.

Biden is responding to a momentous ruling by the US Supreme Court from January 1973 in the legal dispute “Roe vs. Wade”. In the legal dispute in question, the Supreme Court granted women the right to abortion. 49 years later, in July 2022, the verdict was overturned.

At the end of the spot, an outtake shows an off-camera producer asking Biden for another shot, to which Biden jokes, “Look, I'm very young, energetic and good-looking. Why the hell am I doing this?”

Biden is the oldest president in US history to ever run for re-election

As the country prepares for a potential rematch between presidential candidates Biden and Trump, a report last week from the New York Times and Siena College found that 73 percent of all registered voters in the United States believe Biden is too old to be an effective president.

Of those who voted for Biden in 2020, 26 percent said they believed his age would make him an ineffective president in a second term. At 81, Biden is the oldest president to ever seek re-election as US president. His current biggest opponent in the presidential election campaignDonald Trump, at 77, is only four years younger than Biden. (fh)