During his May 20-24 trip, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden will meet with the leaders of the two countries, with the aim of strengthening his administration’s “firm commitment to freedom and openness in the Indo-Pacific region and the treaties of alliance with the Republic of Korea and Japan.”

She added that Biden will also meet in Tokyo with leaders of the “Quad” alliance, which includes, in addition to the United States, Australia, Japan and India, and is seen as a bulwark against the growing influence of China.

The Biden administration gives the Asia-Pacific region a high priority and considers it, along with the rise of China, the number one strategic issue for the United States.

The visit also comes after a series of tests of banned weapons overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year, ignoring US offers for talks and vowing to speed up his nuclear programme.

During his bilateral meetings with newly elected South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Biden “will discuss opportunities to deepen vital security relations, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to achieve practical results,” Psaki said.