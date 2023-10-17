Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/10/2023 – 22:00

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this Monday (16), Biden will make it clear that Israel has the right to defend itself.

Biden will reaffirm his solidarity with Israel as the country prepares for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, Blinken said after lengthy talks with Netanyahu.

Negotiations

The US Secretary of State held more than six hours of talks with Netanyahu’s war cabinet about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The meeting included a stop for the two to take shelter in a bunker after warning of air raids.

Unexpectedly long, the conversation lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning (local time), interrupted by sirens as the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted Hamas rockets, while the Israeli Army remained ready for a possible ground attack on Gaza.

Blinken was on his fifth consecutive day of non-stop diplomacy in the region, returning to Israel after visiting six Arab countries in four days.

* with information from the Reuters agency