US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday (10) that US President Joe Biden plans to meet with President-elect Lula (PT) as soon as possible to discuss issues such as the war in Ukraine and the protection of the Amazon. Shortly after the result of the second round of elections, Biden spoke briefly with Lula by videoconference.

During a press conference at the White House, Sullivan said he was in contact with members of the Brazilian president-elect’s team. “We have not finalized the plans (for the meeting), but I am in contact with members of the president-elect’s (Lula) team because we want to be able to coordinate actions closely with them,” said the counselor, declaring that he still does not know if the meeting will take place. in the USA or Brazil.

“But I think you can expect side-by-side engagement at high levels between the team that comes in and our team so that we can start working when President-elect Lula takes office in January,” he said.

When talking about the challenges between the two countries, Sullivan cited the protection of the Amazon, stating that this is an obligation of the US, and also promising financial assistance to achieve this goal. “President Biden has a long-standing view that it is the obligation of the United States and other major economies to help Brazil protect its rainforest. The same goes for other countries with significant tropical forests, such as Indonesia,” said the adviser.

“Biden will look for an early opportunity to sit down with the new president (of Brazil), who has expressed a real commitment and motivation to protect the Amazon, and talk about a variety of forms of assistance we can provide, not just technical assistance, but also financial help. This is something President Biden sees as a real priority,” he stated.

“And regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, President Biden had the opportunity to speak briefly with the president-elect shortly after his victory, and they agreed that they would discuss the details on all these issues, including the Ukraine issue, when they have the chance to meet in person.”