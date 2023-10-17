The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will travel to Israel this Wednesday, as announced by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, after a meeting of more than seven hours in Tel Aviv with the Prime Minister of that country, Benjamin Netanyahu. The objective of the visit is to demonstrate solidarity with one of its strongest allies in the Middle East after the Hamas attack on October 7, and to try to prevent the crisis from spreading throughout the region. After that stage, he will continue his trip the same day to Jordan, to meet with Arab leaders.

“It comes at a key moment for Israel, for the region and for the entire world,” said the head of US diplomacy, on the sixth day of a tour of his country’s main partners in the Middle East. The United States has sent two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a gesture of support for Israel and a warning to other countries against any temptation to interfere in the crisis.

From the first moment of the crisis, Biden has expressed his determined support for Israel, although in recent days he has also insisted that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian population and on the need to guarantee humanitarian aid for residents trapped in Gaza in the face of the campaign. military planned by the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US president had canceled this Monday a planned visit to the State of Colorado to promote his economic and clean energy program. Instead, he opted to remain in Washington for a new round of consultations with international leaders, from Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz, who himself travels to Israel this week, to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. The cancellation had sparked speculation that a trip to Israel was imminent. That possibility had been rumored since Sunday, when Israeli officials revealed that Netanyahu had invited the White House tenant to his country during a telephone conversation.

The announcement comes as the crisis in the Middle East worsens after the attack by the radical Palestinian militia Hamas on Israel on October 7. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is preparing to order the entry of its forces into Gaza, while the humanitarian situation in the Strip, where nearly 2.3 million people live, deteriorates. Israeli bombings have already left 2,750 dead and 9,700 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In an interview broadcast on the CBS program 60 Minutes, Biden had declared himself against an Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip on Sunday. “I think it would be a big mistake,” he pointed out, in his clearest attempt to contain Israel since the beginning of the crisis. The tenant of the White House expressed his opinion in favor of the need to defeat Hamas, but clarified that it must be achieved with “a path to a Palestinian State.”

