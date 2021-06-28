White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, 28, that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will travel across the country from Tuesday, 29, to present the bipartisan infrastructure package to the population. which was supported by Republicans last week. According to the aide, the head of the White House has also been talking to congressional leaders about the processing of this proposal and other legislation, which provides for more comprehensive investments and will be sponsored only by the Democrats.

According to Psaki, Biden plans to sign the two packages. Over the weekend, the president said he did not threaten to veto the proposal agreed with the Republicans.

Previously, the head of the White House had hinted that he would only sign the bipartisan bill if Congress also passed the Democratic package.

The spokeswoman noted that Biden has been talking about the progress of the two proposals with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers from both parties.

Climate

Psaki also said the Democrat will continue to push for more spending related to the climate crisis.

Vaccine

During Monday’s press conference, Psaki also announced that the US will ship 2 million doses of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine to Peru and 1.5 million doses to Pakistan.

