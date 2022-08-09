Among the wave of dislikes that the Supreme Court of the United States gave to the Government of Joe Biden last June, there was a relevant ruling in his favor. The judges ruled that the president had the capacity to end the immigration program of the previous president, Donald Trump, known as Stay in Mexico. This Monday, another judicial decision has cleared the way and the Department of Homeland Security has announced which will proceed to withdraw the program in an orderly manner.

The Migrant Protection Protocols (PPM) are the bureaucratic name of a program that forces most asylum seekers to wait for the resolution of their case in immigrant camps in Mexico. The initiative was established by Donald Trump and Joe Biden promised to end it and in the campaign that raised him to the presidency.

Biden agreed to scrap that policy after taking office. However, the State of Texas challenged the decision and a district judge demanded in August of that same year to reapply those protocols. The case reached the Supreme Court, which agreed with the Biden government on June 30, and after that the district judge withdrew his order this Monday.

Shortly after knowing this new resolution, the DHS has expressed its satisfaction. “DHS is committed to ending court-ordered enforcement of MPPs in a prompt and orderly manner. Individuals are no longer being enrolled in the MPP, and those who are currently in the MPP in Mexico will be discharged when they return for their next court date. People who unsubscribe from the MPP will continue their expulsion process in the United States,” has pointed out in a statement. Several thousand migrants forced until now to wait in Mexico will therefore be able to enter the United States to process their asylum applications.

The Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, maintains that the program stay in mexico “It is endemicly flawed, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and diverts resources and personnel from other priority efforts to secure the border.”

Biden also tried to stop applying the so-called Title 42, which allows border authorities to expel immigrants without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum to limit the spread of covid. However, another court order in May forced Biden to continue applying it.

Immigration has become the axis of the political battle in the United States. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been busing thousands of immigrants to Washington and now to New York to try to pressure the White House.

Meanwhile, in the Republican Party, an increasingly incendiary discourse against irregular immigration is installed, as was revealed in the conservative congress last week in Dallas (Texas), in which some called for political prosecution (impeachment) of Mayorkas.

Trump himself led that extreme speech: “We must stop the invasion on our southern border. Our country is being invaded as if by a military force”, he said in his closing speech referring to illegal immigration, which he linked over and over again with crime: “We are going to pay a very high price for many years in terms of of terrorism and crimes.

