The United States government is preparing to send officials to Panama with the purpose of applying immigration measures and jointly addressing the migratory routes that have gained relevance in Central America.. According to sources close to the decision cited by C.B.S.the administration of Joe Biden is determined to respond directly to the migration crisis affecting the US from Latin America.

Migration routes through Panama have been identified as critical pointsand the United States government seeks to implement immediate actions to address the humanitarian and security challenges associated with these voyages.

Migration routes to the United States through Central America

The Darien route: According to United Nations agencies, this is one of the riskiest routes in the world. This route has seen an increase in the number of migrants using it to reach the United States. Starting at the border between Colombia and Panama, it involves crossing the Darien jungle, exposing migrants to extreme and dangerous conditions, including violence, hunger and disease. Data from the National Migration Service of Panama (SNM) cited by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in 2023, more than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Darién, more than 20,000 of them children and adolescents.

The Pacific route: Although safer than Darién, it presents significant challenges. It spans from northern Colombia to Panama, and requires migrants to use various means of transportation, such as buses, boats or trains, as well as paying coyotes or human traffickers to facilitate their passage across the borders. Although longer and more expensive, this route is still an option used by many migrants.

The air route: being the least common, it stands out for its speed and relative safety. Migrants who choose this route purchase direct plane tickets from Panama to the United States. Although it is a less traveled alternative, it has been preferred by those seeking to avoid the dangers associated with the other routes.

Migrants at the bus station in the city of Juchitán, Oaxaca state.

Voices are growing in the US to address the immigration contingency from its origins

The measure of the United States government is part of the context of the emergence of voices to solve the immigration crisis that affects the country. In October, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragán and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford expressed deep concern over the Biden administration’s proposal to redirect critical foreign aid funds to support immigration deportation programs. migrants in Panama.

The statement expressed concern about the announcement made by the US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security about their intention to reallocate essential funds to assist the Government of Panama with the deportation of migrants. The leaders highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by many migrants in Panama, especially those from Venezuela and Haiti, who are escaping political persecution, extreme poverty and dangerous violence..

The leaders praised the Biden administration’s decision to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela and Haiti, recognizing that current conditions in both countries are too dangerous to allow for safe return. They assured that these considerations should be fundamental to foreign policy in general.

Both the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus have consistently advocated for greater protections for migrants. They warn against supporting migrant deportation programs in Panama, stating that such action would send a dangerous message about the obligations of receiving countries to protect migrants and asylum seekers at their borders.