US President-elect Joe Biden will prevent incumbent leader Donald Trump from lifting restrictions imposed last year by the coronavirus pandemic on entry to the United States from several countries. She stated this on her page in Twitter Biden’s representative Jen Psaki.

According to her, Biden will not allow Trump’s order to come into effect.

“On the advice of its health team, the administration has no intention of lifting these restrictions on January 26th. On the contrary, we plan to tighten public health measures on international travel to reduce the spread of COVID-19, ”Psaki wrote.

She noted that the pandemic continues, more infectious strains appear in the world. According to her, now “is not the time to remove restrictions on international travel.”

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump from January 26 lifts the restrictions on entry for a certain group of people introduced earlier due to COVID-19: foreigners who have recently visited the Schengen countries, the UK, Ireland and Brazil. However, he left restrictions on the PRC and Iran.