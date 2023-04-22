By Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – At a summit next week with South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden will pledge “substantial” measures to underscore U.S. commitment to deter North Korea’s nuclear attacks against South Korea, a US official said on Friday.

“We are working extraordinarily and intensively with the South Koreans to take the necessary steps to bolster public opinion and the reality of our commitments,” the official told Reuters on the eve of Yoon’s summit with Biden next Wednesday. .

The official said one of the greatest achievements of the United States is that several countries in the Indo-Pacific that could have developed nuclear weapons chose not to, because of the protection of the so-called US nuclear umbrella.

“We have made it very clear that our commitment to that nuclear deterrent remains and is iron-solid for South Korea,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

“President Biden … will take substantial steps to underline this, to update it, to make it clear to everyone that there is no question of our commitment to stand by South Korea, even in the face of North Korean provocation, threats from Russia and, frankly, ambitions for nuclear development on the part of China,” he said.

