The White House said today, Wednesday, that US President Joe Biden will organize an international climate summit on April 22.

Biden also froze the granting of licenses to explore for hydrocarbons in federal lands and waters, according to a White House statement.

Later on Wednesday, the US President will sign a resolution detailing these measures.

April 22 marks Earth Day and the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris climate accord, which the United States rejoined a few hours after the new president took office.

Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, was pulling his country out of the Paris climate accord.

Biden has appointed former US Secretary of State John Kerry as special envoy on climate issues, a new position.