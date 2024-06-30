The president of United States, Joe Biden plans to have a conversation with his family this Sunday about the future of his re-election campaign at the Camp Davi residence.d, NBC reported Saturday, citing five sources familiar with the matter.

However, an administration official has assured reporters traveling with the president that the “premise” of the NBC story “is not accurate.”

Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, will spend Sunday at Camp David, where the president stayed the six days prior to Thursday’s debate against former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who will be the Republican candidate for the November elections.

Biden’s performance in the debate, where his voice sounded hoarse and he showed difficulty finishing some sentences, has raised concerns within the party about his ability to defeat Trump and govern for another four years due to his age, 81 years old, which makes him the oldest president in the history of the United States.

One of the sources cited by NBC stated that the meeting at Camp David, where Biden plans to meet some of his grandchildren, It will not be a formal family meeting to discuss your political future.

“Any discussion of the campaign is expected to be informal or secondary”the source told NBC. “No one will sit down for a formal or decisive discussion,” the source added.

Some of the most important figures in the Democratic Party have publicly shown their support for Biden, but Several Democratic sources cited by US media assure that “panic” broke out after the debate within the party and, in some cases, it has even been asked to find an alternative candidate.

Former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) was one of the figures who showed his support for Biden on Fridaystating in X that “bad debate nights” just happen.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton (1993-2001), have also endorsed Biden in X, urging Americans to compare him to the alternative: Donald Trump.

Other congressional leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, his predecessor Nancy Pelosi and influential African American South Carolina lawmaker Jim Clyburn, have publicly endorsed Biden.

However, according to NBC, they have privately expressed concern about his viability as a candidate.

