White House: President Joe Biden will spend a week at a Delaware beach residence

US President Joe Biden will leave for his beachfront residence in Delaware next week. This was told by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. RIA News.

“He will stay there for the next week,” said Jean-Pierre.

The Presidential House in Delaware is located on Rehoboth Beach. There, according to the White House pool, the motorcade of the head of state has already arrived.

The Republicans did the calculations and found out that during his time as president (2.5 years), Joe Biden spent 358 days on the weekend, that is, he rested for almost a whole year.

Biden will head to the beach residence immediately after a business trip to Maine, where he gave a speech on Friday. During this speech, the American leader once again had memory problems – he forgot to sign a document on supporting domestic manufacturers, for which he came.