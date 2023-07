How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden speaking during an event at the White House last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden will receive Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a summit to be held on the outskirts of Washington on August 18. The meeting will be held at the presidential rest residence at Camp David and will aim to strengthen trilateral cooperation between the countries and reaffirm the “ties of friendship and alliance”.

According to an official statement from the White House released this Friday (28), the leaders will celebrate a new chapter in trilateral relations, emphasizing the “importance of solid ties” between the United States and its Asian partners. Trilateral cooperation between the US, Japan and South Korea will be expanded to address issues in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

One of the main issues on the agenda will be the “continuing threat” posed by North Korea, which has nuclear weapons and continues to test ballistic missiles. Leaders will also look for ways to “address global and regional security challenges”, as well as “promoting a rules-based international system and strengthening economic prosperity”.

Biden has expressed his priority in bringing Japan and South Korea closer together, encouraging joint collaboration between the two countries in the face of North Korean provocations and fears of tensions with China.

The summit, which will take place in rural Maryland, could be an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic and strategic ties between the countries, seeking to achieve greater stability in the Indo-Pacific region to face new global challenges together.