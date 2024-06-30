Meeting could be used for family members to discuss whether or not the US president continues with his election campaign

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill participate this Sunday (June 30, 2024) in a photo session with his family at Camp David, in the State of Maryland. According to the North American press, the commitment was already scheduled before the Democrat’s defeat in the 1st electoral debate against the former president donald trumpon Thursday (27th June).

A White House official informed the CNN that the photo session will be done by the renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. Children and grandchildren of the US president are expected to participate.

According to the NBC, Biden is expected to take advantage of the family meeting to discuss the future of his campaign for re-election to the White House. The election is scheduled for November 5th.

Democratic Party leaders told the broadcaster that Biden will not react well under pressure and needs space to decide whether or not to continue the campaign.

Although people close to the campaign stated that the issue would be focused on the family, others said that they had never heard that Biden’s withdrawal was a possibility.

“Nothing I’ve heard from the White House or campaign officials makes me think they’re considering anything other than continuing to run a strong campaign.”, said the senator from Delaware Chris Coonswho also serves as Biden’s campaign co-chair.

