





By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After finally putting his coronavirus infection behind him, U.S. President Joe Biden will leave on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on the South Carolina island of Kiawah, a beachfront golf resort he has visited in the past.

Biden has spent many weekends at his homes in the Delaware cities of Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, but has not been to Kiawah Island since taking over the presidency in January 2020. He was a regular visitor to the island south of Charleston as deputy. -president.

A White House official confirmed the trip but had no specific dates for how long Biden would be there and could not say where the president will be staying. The resort has a luxury hotel as well as a variety of rental homes.

Biden, 79, has just been through a period infected by Covid-19 and on Tuesday still had a persistent cough.

In the past, presidents have held press conferences before departing their traditional August vacation, but Biden didn’t have one on his agenda.

Before he left, he planned to sign the PACT Act, which expands the health and benefits of the Administration of Veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Biden is leaving Washington after a string of recent legislative successes, including a bill he signed into law on Tuesday aimed at boosting the US semiconductor industry.

Those victories helped lift Biden’s public approval rating to 40%, its highest level since early June, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

Despite the victories, Democrats were caught up in a debate over whether Biden should seek re-election in 2024 or turn to a younger candidate to lead the party in the future.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated on Tuesday that Biden plans to run for another four-year term in 2024.








