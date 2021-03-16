US President Joe Biden’s program to stimulate the American economy will provide significant support to the country’s trading partners. China will benefit the most from it. This is the conclusion reached by the international insurance company Euler Hermes. Research materials are at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

The total cost of the program is expected to be $ 1.9 trillion over the next two years. Including, experts expect that 360 billion will eventually go to increase imports of goods and services, since the US manufacturing sector will not have time to meet the sharply increased demand.

Of these, 60 billion will be a “gift” for China. Behind him, Mexico will win the most – plus $ 45 billion in exports. Germany will receive an additional 22 billion, and the UK – 16 billion.

Related materials Land of the Soviets Companies around the world are losing billions to bad consultations. Russia is also in danger

When looking at the growth in export earnings relative to GDP, Biden’s initiative will benefit most of all in Mexico (plus 1.7 percent of GDP), Vietnam (1.4 percent) and Ireland (1.3 percent). Before the stimulus program, China’s exports to the United States were estimated at $ 115 billion in two years, and with it at $ 175 billion. Mexico has 87 and 132 billion, while Canada has 73 and 121 billion.

By sector, home appliance manufacturers ($ 32 billion), computers and telecommunications equipment ($ 30 billion), and the automotive sector ($ 30 billion) will feel best.

The company estimates that the US trade deficit will grow to 4.5 percent of the country’s GDP in 2021 and 2022, although it was about 2.9 percent in the past five years. An additional reason for this assessment was the revision of GDP growth.

Euler Hermes believes that the US economy will grow by 5.3 percent in 2021, and by 3.8 percent in 2022. Back in December, only 3.6 and 3.1 percent growth was expected, respectively. This change means that households will start spending more quickly the savings accumulated during the crisis. At the same time, the estimate looks rather modest – Goldman Sachs expects GDP growth by eight percent at once.