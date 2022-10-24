Only 20 million people in the United States received an updated vaccine against “Covid 19” during the past week.

This is not enough, White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said Thursday, adding: “Everyone should get the updated vaccine as soon as possible.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that 4.5 million Americans received the updated vaccine over the past week, the largest weekly increase since the launch of the fall vaccination program, and a 40 percent increase from the previous week.

The United States began releasing doses of the updated Corona vaccine in September, which deals with the original virus and its variants.

Biden was confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus last July, when he was suffering from mild symptoms, and his positive test result came in what was described as a case of relapse of the infection in a small percentage of people who took the antiviral drug Baxlovid.

Last August, he tested negative twice, and ended his more than two-week isolation in the White House.