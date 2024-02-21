University students who benefit must be part of the new payment plan launched by the Democrat in August

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) that he will cancel the remainder of the student debts of around 153 thousand students at North American universities. The forgiveness is part of the new payment plan launched by the Democrat's administration and totals around US$1.2 billion.

According to White Housestudents who will be eligible for debt cancellation will receive an email with the information.

“From the first day of my term, I promised to fix student loan programs so that higher education can be a means to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity.”says the statement.

The debt relief announced this Wednesday (21.Feb), will affect students who are enrolled in the payment plan known as Save (“Saving on a Valuable Education”, in free translation), which the Biden administration launched in August 2023 , when the pause in payments due to the covid-19 pandemic ended.

According to the White House announcement, Biden has already canceled nearly $138 billion in debt for about 3.9 million students through more than 20 executive actions.

Most federal student debt cancellations during Biden's tenure come from pre-existing programs limited to specific groups like public employees.