A group of people crosses the Rio Grande, the natural border between the United States and Mexico, on October 6. ADREES LATIF (REUTERS)

New path to the United States for Ecuadorians. The Government of President Joe Biden announced this Wednesday a program that benefits one of the nationalities that has migrated the most to the north in recent months. The Department of Homeland Security announced this morning the initiative that facilitates legal immigration for family members of Ecuadorians permanently established in the United States. In this way, the Democratic Administration wants to stop the pace of irregular crossings, which in 2023 have reached the highest levels in four years.

“This process establishes legal routes for some Ecuadorians to migrate before they have to surrender to human traffickers on a dangerous path,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, on Wednesday. “Those who do not take advantage of the family reunification program or another legal and safe route to reach the United States will continue to face harsh consequences,” warned the person in charge of border protection, who has accelerated the pace of deportations. Mayorkas and the Administration have come under harsh criticism in recent days after it was announced that they have given the green light to continue Donald Trump’s wall on the border with Mexico.

The immediate family of Ecuadorian citizens who already have residence in the United States will be eligible for the new program. It is specifically aimed at children, siblings of US citizens, husbands and wives and children of those who have the permit known as green card. The Department of State must grant an invitation to the relatives of an Ecuadorian citizen who lives in the country and has initiated the process. The I-130 visa process It can take up to three years, says Homeland Security.

With the arrival of Biden to the White House, the Administration has built tailored programs for immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Colombia and originating from Central American countries. This is the first time that the Executive has made one aimed at the nationals of Ecuador, a country that has suffered in recent months an insecurity crisis that worsened with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, which shook the political stability of the nation.

The internal situation has been reflected in the numbers of detained immigrants. In the first eleven months of fiscal year 2023, which began in October 2022, border authorities have detained nearly 99,000 Ecuadorians, according to Customs and Border Control. It is an increase of 312% from the number of arrests of Ecuadorians recorded in fiscal year 2022.

In January 2023, Ecuadorians were the main group of detained irregular immigrants. The flow began to increase since the end of 2022. Between October and December of last year, some 35,500 citizens of the South American country arrived, according to immigration authorities. In November alone, 12,000 arrests were documented, a figure almost 20 times higher than that registered in the same period of 2021.

Most Ecuadorians flew to Nicaragua or Mexico, countries that did not request special visas from citizens of that country. The Mexican authorities, however, imposed a special visa in September 2021 in a decision that sought to slow the pace of trips to the north, which were more frequent. 2021 closed with 97,000 meetings of Ecuadorians who crossed the border. Since then, the citizens of Ecuador have joined the South American exodus that crosses the dangerous Darien jungle.

President Joe Biden received the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, at the White House last December. The American took advantage of the meeting to announce an investment of 13.5 million dollars from the development bank in Ecuador and agreed on greater cooperation in security and against gangs and drug trafficking gangs that have generated various episodes of violence in local prisons. , which have resulted in more than 400 victims.

At that meeting, Lasso spoke about regional commitments to migrate in an orderly manner. The president was one of the leaders who signed the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. Ecuador has granted Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelan citizens, so that they will not be deported. The United States, on the other hand, has opened immigrant processing centers in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Guatemala and there were negotiations with Quito to establish one more in the territory governed by Lasso, but it did not materialize.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.