Biden will deliver an “important speech” regarding aid to Ukraine

Biden told reporters at the White House: “I will very soon give an important speech in which I will address this issue and why it is so important for the United States and our allies that we maintain our commitment.”

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Democrats had reached an agreement with Republicans on support for Ukraine after Congress kept aid to Kiev outside the scope of the temporary government spending bill that averted a shutdown.

The nature of this agreement was not clear. Biden criticized Republicans for obstructing government spending talks.