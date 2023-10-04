Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Biden will deliver an “important speech” regarding aid to Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 4, 2023
in World
Biden will deliver an “important speech” regarding aid to Ukraine

Biden told reporters at the White House: “I will very soon give an important speech in which I will address this issue and why it is so important for the United States and our allies that we maintain our commitment.”

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Democrats had reached an agreement with Republicans on support for Ukraine after Congress kept aid to Kiev outside the scope of the temporary government spending bill that averted a shutdown.

The nature of this agreement was not clear. Biden criticized Republicans for obstructing government spending talks.

On the other hand, Wednesday’s report indicated that the United States will transfer thousands of seized Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, in a “different” step towards the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.

The report, published by CNN, indicated that this step may help alleviate some of the “critical” shortages facing the Ukrainian military forces, while they wait for more funds and equipment from… United State And its allies, according to American officials.

See also  Massive allegations of manipulation: Kremlin candidates win regional elections in Russia


