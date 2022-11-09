Home page politics

Will he run again in 2024? US President Joe Biden is still delaying the decision. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Will US President Biden run again in the 2024 presidential election – possibly against his previous competitor Donald Trump? The decision should be made soon.

Washington – US President Joe Biden is expected to decide early next year whether he will run again in 2024.

“I think we’re going to make a judgment early next year,” the Democrat said at the White House on Wednesday. He intends to run again in the presidential election. Ultimately, it is a family decision. “I think everyone wants me to run, but we will discuss it.” He is in no hurry and will not make a decision dependent on what his predecessor is doing, he said, referring to former Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden has repeatedly said in the past that he wanted to run again for the highest office in the state. The 79-year-old had also made it clear that such a decision would depend on his health, among other things.

Trump announced on Monday that he wanted to make a big announcement on November 15th. It is understood that he will then announce his candidacy for the 2024 election. In the US midterm elections, overwhelming victories for the Republicans were expected, but ultimately did not materialize. It was unclear what that could mean for Trump’s possible plans. dpa