The outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday that he will commute “disproportionate” prison sentences imposed on nearly 2,500 prisoners serving sentences for “non-violent drug-related crimes”, and called it “an important step to correct historical wrongs.”

Biden’s order, which occurs three days before he hands over the presidency to magnate Donald Trumpensures that the penalties linked to the crimes for which these people were sentenced are now much lower.

“They serve sentences disproportionately long compared to what they would receive today under current laws, policies and practices,” says a statement from the White House.

The text also indicates that “this action is an important step to correct historical errorscorrect sentencing disparities, and give deserving people the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending too much time behind bars.”

On December 23, Biden announced that he would commute the sentences of 37 of the 40 people convicted to death at the federal level, who have gone on to serve life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Switching record

The Democratic president He has issued more commutations at the end of his presidency than any of his recent predecessors.as indicated at the time by the White House in a statement.

Also in December, he announced pardon for approximately 1,500 Americans (the most in a single day) who have demonstrated successful rehabilitation and a commitment to making communities safer.

President Biden is also the first president to grant categorical pardons to people convicted of the simple use and possession of marijuanaalready former members of the Armed Forces who belong to the LGBTQI+ community convicted for their sexual orientation.