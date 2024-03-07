The construction of a port to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, the economy, the right to abortion and the role of the United States in the world will be at the center of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, this Thursday, March 7 9:00 p.m. East Coast Time. A decisive intervention, in the middle of the race towards the White House, while trying to stop the advance of his probable rival at the polls, former President Donald Trump, in what is expected to be a repeat of the struggle for the Presidency four years ago. Biden seeks to expose his government's achievements, while trying to mitigate criticism of his age and demonstrate that he is fit for another term against the leading power.

Star night on the White House calendar. Year after year, the presidents of the United States address Congress and millions of citizens follow the State of the Union address, but this March 7 is crucial for Joe Biden.

In the midst of declining popularity, in the midst of a campaign ahead of the presidential elections in which he aspires to re-election and against his controversial and probable rival, Donald Trump, strengthened after the Super Tuesday elections, Biden has much more at stake than a performance of counts.

The country's economy, the defense of the right to abortion after the unusual repeal by the Supreme Court of the half-century law, immigration issues and foreign policy of Washington, in the middle of the wars in Gaza and Ukraineas well as the threats to Taiwan's security, They are part of the issues that will star in the president's speech.

But above all, Biden will have to convince his electorate at home, including independents and moderate Republicans, in a kind of litmus test to demonstrate why he should spend another four years directing the Executive of the first power.

All despite criticism about his age and the lapses or false starts that Trump and his voter base have used to indicate that the current ruler would not be prepared to continue.

Biden plans to shine a light on some of the policies that he considers successes of his Government to move the balance in his favor, eight months before the new leader of the Oval Office is elected. Here are the keys to the expected speech.

War in Gaza and Ukraine: key issues in Biden's foreign policy

The president will announce in his speech that the US Army will build a port on the Mediterranean coast of Gaza to receive humanitarian assistance by sea. This was advanced by senior officials of his Administration.

With this, Biden is asking his troops “to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners,” one of the officials said.

The sources indicated that the bridge would be temporary, but will serve to increase the amount of humanitarian assistance directed to Palestinians in the devastated enclave, in the midst of the Israeli offensive. There will be “hundreds of additional trucks” per day, the official said, adding that the United States would coordinate security with Israel.

Displaced Palestinians wait to receive food aid at a makeshift camp amid severe resource shortages, as the war between the Israeli Army and Hamas continues, in Rafah, February 27, 2024. © Ibrahim Abu Mustafa/Reuters

The pressures are growing on Washington and particularly on the Democratic president, who has highlighted his position of supporting the “right to defense of Israel”, but who has been clarifying over the months given the magnitude of deaths and a humanitarian crisis that worsens, including the risk of widespread famine, as highlighted by the UN.

In fact, this has become a highly sensitive issue in the midst of the presidential campaign in the United States. Democratic bases have voted as “independents” in the party's primary elections, in protest of the Biden Government's continued support for Israel.

Likewise, and according to one of Biden's collaborators, the head of state will insist on the key place of the United States in the world, for which he will illustrate his support for Ukraine and Israel.

A position that also represents another opportunity to pressure the House of Representatives, led by Republican and Trump supporter, Mike Johnson, to finally vote in favor of a $95 billion package for these two countries and Taiwan; 60,000 million of them for kyiv.

Economy: achievements and frustrations

At the backbone of his speech is one of the issues that most interest Americans.

Biden is expected to lay out an economic record that has defied gloomy forecast expectations by avoiding recession while generating stronger financial growth and lower-than-expected unemployment.

But national polls suggest that voters remain frustrated by the high costs of living, particularly food and housing, even though the rapid inflation that defined the early years of his Administration has eased.



File-US President Joe Biden signs an executive order to “promote competition in the American economy” at the White House in Washington US, on July 9, 2021. © REUTERS – EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Biden will try to undermine criticism from his predecessor and likely opponent in November, former President Donald J. Trump, whom polls show many trust to handle the country's economic affairs.

His speech on Thursday will defend the success of “Bidenomics”, his ambitious program with which he has addressed everything from infrastructure to access to medical care and the development of renewable energy, to also suggest what a second term in office would be like for him. position could achieve.

The local press highlights that among the proposals that he will present to Congress are the increase in corporate taxes and those of Americans whose fortune exceeds 100 million dollars, as well as reducing the cost of housing, one of the most tangible examples of what Biden calls his attempts to build an economy that prioritizes workers and the middle class.

But such tax reform is unlikely to succeed unless Democrats win a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as winning the White House next November.

The American economy is doing much better compared to other developed countries. A poll by 'The New York Times' and Siena College, published on March 5, indicates that voters feel slightly better about finances as inflation recedes, but that position does not necessarily translate into support for Biden, amid deep partisan divisions.

“This is a president who has done more in three years than most presidents have accomplished in two terms,” ​​White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

Abortion: the right that Biden continues to defend

Biden is committed to greater commitments to protect the right to abortion, seriously questioned since 2022 with the decision of the Supreme Court, formed with a conservative majority after Donald Trump's mandate.

Since then, the right of half a century has been annulled and subject to the green light or restriction of each state. The defense of that right has allowed Democrats to win numerous local and legislative midterm elections in recent years.

“We intend to remind voters of the chaos and lasting damage caused by Trump as president,” Joe Biden's campaign team stressed.



Abortion rights protesters protest this Friday in front of the United States Supreme Court as the high court overturned the historic 'Roe v Wade' decision in Washington, USA, on June 24, 2022. © Reuters – Jim Bourg

To send a clear message about the need to protect abortion rights, Democrats invited Kate Cox, a Texas mother who was forced to seek an emergency termination of pregnancy outside her state, as an audience.

In addition, Joe Biden will have to re-mobilize minorities, particularly African Americans, at a time when the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) calls on him to present a solid action plan in favor of electoral rights of Afro-descendants, who report feeling frequently ignored in Republican-majority states. He also asks for a reform of criminal justice to make it more egalitarian.

Age and false starts: Biden will try to stop his critics

While exposing each of his achievements and promises, the Democrats are betting that the president can also show his physical and cognitive abilities, since after some mistakes in his statements, the Republican campaign teams and their followers have taken the opportunity to try to minorize the powers. of the president.

At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest head of state in the country's history and will have to demonstrate his capabilities for four more years in power.

For this reason, each of the words and gestures of the current president will be closely observed during his speech before the two Chambers of Congress.



President Joe Biden meets with members of the UAW during a campaign stop, February 1, 2024, in Warren, Michigan. © Evan Vucci / AP

For Biden, this is a unique opportunity to try to convince voters that he remains the best alternative in the Executive, above a hypothetical return to power of Donald Trump, the promise of the Republican nomination after the withdrawal of Nikki Haley of the primaries one day after Super Tuesday.

To convince Democratic voters, but also independents and moderate Republicans who could vote for him, Biden will once again present himself to Americans as protector of democracy against the controversial politician aligned with the most nationalist and extreme right-wing positions, under their motto of “making America great again.”

But Trump continues to cultivate a broad base of voters among whom the discourse of alleged “electoral fraud” permeates, despite the lack of evidence and which the various courts in the country dismissed after the 2020 elections.

Some polls put Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, very close nationally and in the “swing states,” those states that sometimes vote Democratic, sometimes Republican, which probably They will have to choose between those two options again. However, in other polls, the former president surpasses the Democratic leader.

A repeat of the 2020 elections, which a large majority of Americans indicate in polls that they do not want, but which leaves great uncertainty about the level of mobilization.

Independents and moderate Republicans will be a crucial electorate in this race, an interest that Biden is committed to capturing and that is why the State of the Union speech is a crucial opportunity.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and local media