CNN: Biden to allow US NATO allies to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and members of his administration intend to allow NATO allies to transfer F-16 fighter jets in the interests of Ukraine as part of re-export. About this with reference to sources in the White House informs CNN channel.

It is clarified that the Biden administration has not yet received official requests from the US Western allies for approval of the re-export of Western fighters, which requires extensive work on the preparation of related documentation for deliveries.

Earlier, Politico reported that the Biden administration is faced with a large-scale campaign by European governments, especially Britain and Germany, which are putting pressure on Washington to obtain a positive decision on the supply of American F-16 fighters in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from NATO countries that have them in service. .

On May 17, the White House refused to disclose new details of a possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. At the same time, the US Department of Defense does not object to the provision of F-16s to Kyiv by other countries.