US President Joe Biden plans to address the American people with a speech dedicated to the worsening Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, October 18 CNN.

The speech is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 19, in the Oval Office of the White House at 20:00 local time (3:00 Moscow time on October 20).

In addition, according to the channel, Biden agreed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to open a corridor for humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip.

“He agreed. To begin with, he will let 20 trucks through. My ambassador <...> is now in Cairo, he will coordinate this. He has the authority to do everything necessary for this,” the US President is quoted as saying.

According to Biden, to ensure smooth operation of the checkpoint, it was necessary to repair the road leading through it. Now work on this has been completed, and the first trucks with humanitarian aid will be sent to the Gaza Strip this Friday.

The US President emphasized that the corridor organized in partnership with Egypt is intended exclusively for the delivery of humanitarian aid. There are no plans to evacuate victims from Gaza along this route.

On October 19, it became known that Israel, at Biden’s request, agreed to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which is planned to be delivered through the Rafah checkpoint.

Earlier, on October 16, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Egypt was ready to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint, but the Israeli authorities did not take measures to open the border crossing from the Palestinian enclave.

At the same time, the Israeli Cabinet noted that the ceasefire and humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip are currently not in effect. Thus, the country denied the report that its authorities agreed to a ceasefire in the south of the Gaza Strip to allow the opening of the Rafah border crossing to allow humanitarian aid to enter the strip.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

On October 9, Israeli authorities decided to impose a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, water, and cutting off food and fuel supplies. In the following days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip.

On October 14, the UN released a report saying that residents of the enclave are forced to drink water from agricultural wells due to scarcity of the resource, which “raises serious concerns about the spread of water-borne diseases.”

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.