The proposal of a Republican sector to cut US aid to Ukraine in the event of winning a majority in the House during the November midterm elections has received a reply from President Joe Biden, who has assured that “those of the other ‘team’ (in reference to opposition to their government) do not understand that what the United States does will determine what the rest of the world does. According to the tenant of the White House, the financing of the former Soviet republic and the attitude of the United States after the Russian invasion “is much more than Ukraine. This is Eastern Europe. It’s about NATO », he remarked during a fundraising event held in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) where he used a bridge under construction as a symbol of his historic investment plan in infrastructure. Pennsylvania is one of the key states for Democrats to retain control of the Senate

His statements come after the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warned last Tuesday that, in the event of a victory in the legislative elections, his party will not extend a “blank check” to the kyiv government. McCarthy is in tune with a current of North American conservatism that considers that Biden’s plans to support Ukraine “until the end” and the provision of billions of dollars in aid and weapons collide with the economic situation of the Americans and contribute to “perpetuating » the war in Ukraine. “People are going to be sitting in a recession and they are not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said in his speech, made in the framework of an electoral campaign with great reminiscences of the Biden-Trump duel that led the former to the Oval Office two years ago.

The mid-term elections that will take place on November 8 are of a legislative nature, they will therefore serve to renew the main institutions of the United States and, above all, will mark the future management of the president depending on whether the majority falls on the Democratic or Republican side. The latest poll, conducted this week by ‘The New York Times’, does not offer good news to the veteran chief executive. He points out that 49% of the voters will vote for the Republicans while 45% will vote for the Democratic representatives.

In a preventive speech given the possibility that the polls are right, Biden has highlighted to his party’s donors the “enormous” damages of a possible cut in contributions to Ukraine by his rivals. “These are really serious consequences,” he assured after attacking the Republicans with a blunt “they have no idea about American foreign policy.” According to him, the rest of the countries see Washington as a leader. “They look at us because they are not so big or powerful,” he asserted, according to Europa Press, in a speech that a priori is surprising both for its cataloging of the allies and for its contrast with the effort of the European Union and Western governments to get rid of the label of “following” US politics.

A radical debate



The proximity of the elections has exacerbated the debate on US support for kyiv and, above all, has widened the gap between traditional republicanism and the most radical wing related to former President Donald Trump. They are a minority within this party who are committed to “cutting off the tap” to Ukraine, but it is still a relevant minority of legislators and influential figures of conservatism. One and the other also exert their pressure on the guts of the extremists, those who are reluctant to Biden’s policies and the sector of society hardest hit by the economic crisis.

The debate has signs of poisoning as November 8 approaches. An example: last spring the Administration approved in two months, with the majority consensus of the Chambers, two economic packages valued at 53,000 million dollars (more than 50,000 million euros) to arm the Ukrainian Army and send humanitarian supplies to the country in war with Russia. This endowment is almost equivalent to the annual defense budget of France or Germany, but hardly anyone doubted its suitability for dealing with Russian aggression. One of the games, of 40,000 million, had the vote in favor of fifty Republican senators and the rejection of eleven. In the House of Representatives, 210 deputies from this party gave their approval against 57 who disapproved. The influence of this small group of dissenters is, however, remarkable enough to have profaned understanding and made this issue a cornerstone of the campaign.

Some experts wonder to what extent McCarthy’s statements can be taken into account when on Tuesday he opted not to deliver a “blank check” to the Zelensky government. It is doubtful when the American population itself expresses a high degree of solidarity with Ukraine and is even willing to assume extra energy expenses derived from the war, according to polls. There are commentators who contribute the theory that McCarthy did not actually pronounce himself to end the aid to kyiv but to improve the supervision and control of it at the destination. What does seem clear, according to the Defense News website specializing in military affairs, is that these types of statements can undermine political confidence that Republican lawmakers will keep supplies flowing if they gain control of Congress.

The messages that have been circulating for weeks between recalcitrant Republicans and those related to Trumpism are devastating and even painful. After the hurricane that swept his district in Florida, legislator Matt Gaetz released a note on Twitter sowing doubts about whether the money sent to Ukraine (new millionaire items have been approved in recent weeks) was taking away help from the victims of the storm. His colleague Marjorie Taylor Green refers to the former Russian-invaded republic as the US’s “51st state” and wonders if “we are financing” Moscow once the Kremlin has annexed four regions. Senator Josh Hawley, Trump’s political comrade, directly accuses Europe of “scrounging.”

In a more sensory and moderate space of republicanism, the leader of the minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, assures that his party closes ranks with Ukraine and “still believes that NATO is important”, contrary to the opinions of the previous president. McConnell has been one of the conservative figures who has visited Volódimir Zelenski in kyiv.

The Ukrainian government has become an exceptional spectator of the upcoming US midterm elections and what it does not want is to become an involuntary protagonist. Several officials have shown the “fear” that an eventual Democratic defeat would mark a before and after in Washington’s politics, which would come at the worst possible moment, with an absolute military dependence on American arsenals and on the eve of an almost billionaire of the country impossible to develop without US funds.