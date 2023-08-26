Russia rebuked Biden earlier in the day after he expressed no surprise that Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash, and warned Washington against making such statements.

In response to reporters’ question about the cause of Prigozhin’s plane crash, Biden said: “I cannot speak freely about this particular matter… We are trying to determine the exact reasons, but I have nothing to say.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Prigozhin’s family on Thursday, breaking his silence in the wake of Prigozhin’s plane crash, two months after he led a revolt against Russia’s military chiefs.