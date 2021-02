US President Joe Biden welcomed approval to use a third vaccine against Covid-19 in the United States, which is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but stressed the need for continued caution at a time when the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 500,000 people in the country.

Biden said in a statement, “This is good news for all Americans, and an encouraging development in our efforts to end the crisis,” adding, “But we cannot now give up caution, or consider victory inevitable.”