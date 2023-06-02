US President Joe Biden welcomed the US Senate’s passage of the debt ceiling bill, saying he looked forward to signing it, moments after it passed the Senate.

The US Senate approved late Thursday to suspend the country’s debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, in a move aimed at avoiding a US default for the first time. The House of Representatives has already approved the measure, which can now be sent to the US president for signature into law, according to CNN.

The debt limit deal between the White House and the Republican Party was the culmination of days of negotiations, and suspending the debt ceiling until 2025 removes the threat of default until after the next presidential election.