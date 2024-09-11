President Biden was photographed wearing Donald Trump’s campaign hat | Photo: Reproduction/X/ Trump War Room

US President Joe Biden caused surprise on Wednesday (11) by briefly wearing a red cap with the name of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for US president and his predecessor in the White House.

According to information from the British newspaper Daily Mailthe act took place after ceremonies honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Biden was at the site of the crash of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The gesture was described by the White House as an attempt to demonstrate “bipartisan unity” in the United States, a country deeply divided amid a fierce presidential campaign that is being fought between Kamala Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic front-runner, and Trump.

“At the Shanksville fire station, the president spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we need to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter, who then suggested that in the same spirit, the president should wear his Trump hat. He wore it briefly,” Biden aide Andrew Bates said on X. The post was accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil.

The Trump campaign account War Room on X shared a photo of the moment, writing, “Thanks for the support, Joe!” On Instagram, the account said, “Kamala did so poorly in last night’s debate that even Biden is now endorsing President Trump.”

Earlier in New York, Biden, Trump and Kamala Harris attended a ceremony together in honor of the victims of 9/11. Harris and Trump even shook hands before the ceremony began, which took place at Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center towers were hit by commercial planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists. The cordial exchange occurred hours after the two faced each other in a heated debate that took place on Tuesday (10).