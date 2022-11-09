Biden’s camp succeeded in limiting the potential damage, although expectations were that the Republicans would advance over the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Biden said at a press conference:

• “I think it was a good day for democracy and a good day for the United States.”

• “While the press and experts expected a red wave, this did not happen,” referring to the color adopted by the Republican Party.

• “The Democratic Party did not lose in the elections as the Republicans lost in the past four years.”

• “We will work to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.”

• “Republicans did not achieve a massive victory as they expected.”

• “Most of the American people support my economic program, rebuild infrastructure, and confront climate change.”

• “I will invite the leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties to discuss policies in the coming period.”

• “I call for an end to the political dispute in the country and work to build the future and get out of the crisis stronger.”