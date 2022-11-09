Biden’s camp succeeded in limiting the potential damage, although expectations were that the Republicans would advance over the Democrats in the House of Representatives.
Biden said at a press conference:
• “I think it was a good day for democracy and a good day for the United States.”
• “While the press and experts expected a red wave, this did not happen,” referring to the color adopted by the Republican Party.
• “The Democratic Party did not lose in the elections as the Republicans lost in the past four years.”
• “We will work to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.”
• “Republicans did not achieve a massive victory as they expected.”
• “Most of the American people support my economic program, rebuild infrastructure, and confront climate change.”
• “I will invite the leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties to discuss policies in the coming period.”
• “I call for an end to the political dispute in the country and work to build the future and get out of the crisis stronger.”
