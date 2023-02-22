Biden’s statements came in the Polish capital, Warsaw, during his meeting with the leaders of the “Bucharest Group”, which includes 9 countries, which were part of the former Soviet Union or its neighborhood, and are now part of NATO.

Biden stated that the United States’ commitment to “NATO” is clear, which is to defend every inch of the territory of its member states.

He added that the alliance has become stronger than ever, stressing that his country will study the next steps that the alliance can take collectively.

Biden said that Putin made a big mistake by raising the suspension of Russia’s participation in the “New START” treaty, the last remaining treaty between Moscow and Washington that places restrictions on their strategic nuclear weapons.

The US President addressed the leaders of the “Bucharest Group”, saying that the eastern wing of NATO (members of the group) represent the front line in our collective defense.

This group appeared in 2015 in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, in the wake of Russia’s decision to annex Crimea.

Its membership includes: Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.