The two presidents will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the city in California, marking their first meeting in a year, despite trade tensions, sanctions, and the Taiwan issue causing disagreements between the two largest economic powers in the world.

Biden said: “We are not trying to separate from China. What we are trying to do is change the relationship for the better.”

The US President expressed his hope that the meeting would help the two parties “return to a normal course of communication, that is, the ability to pick up the phone and have each party talk to the other in the event of a crisis.”

But Biden also warned that the United States is wary of investing in China, due to Beijing’s trade practices.

“I will not continue to support positions where if we want to invest in China, we have to hand over all our trade secrets,” he said.

The positive momentum of Xi and Biden’s November 2022 talks in Bali was derailed, when the United States shot down what was suspected to be a Chinese spy balloon, in an incident that led to the postponement of a scheduled visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Since then, a series of high-level diplomatic moves, including Blinken’s recent visit to Beijing in June, have indicated that the two sides are looking to repair relations.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders’ summit will include “in-depth communication on strategic, general, and confusing issues within the framework of relations between China and the United States, in addition to major issues related to global peace and development.”

China has also made clear that it will not budge on issues it considers red lines, such as Taiwan, which Beijing says is its territory and awaiting reunification, and its military expansion in the South China Sea.

But Washington and Beijing have recently made some progress in trade and economic relations and climate change talks.

On Tuesday, Biden said: “If the Chinese people, who are now suffering from an economic problem, if the average citizen in China is able to get a good-paying job, it benefits them and it benefits all of us.”

Xi will have dinner with US business leaders during his visit, and is expected to seek to ease US trade restrictions in his talks with Biden.