Biden: We are in a life and death race with Corona

The US President, Joe Biden, confirmed that the United States is still in a life and death race with the Corona virus, warning of the rapid spread of mutated strains.

He said that the vaccines designed to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic will be available to all American adults starting April 19.

“By the end of May, the overwhelming majority of American adults will have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” he said, adding, “We are distributing 3 million doses of the vaccine per day and about 20 million doses per week.”

But the US President indicated that “new strains of the virus are spreading rapidly, and the numbers are increasing in some areas.”

He stressed that, since Monday, the United States has exceeded the barrier of 150 million doses of vaccines to prevent the emerging corona virus during the first 75 days of his presidency. He added that the country is on track to reach 200 million doses in the first 100 days of his presidency.