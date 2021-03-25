US President Joe Biden was shielded from journalists after one of his questions, voiced during a meeting with the press at the White House. Attention to an incident caught on video, which managed to spread through social networks, was drawn by a number of right-wing sites.

On Wednesday, March 24, Biden met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra, and several other officials at the White House to discuss migration policy and the challenges the country is facing due to the influx of migrants to the South. border. At some point, speaking of the need to “get down to business,” the American leader hesitated and turned to the head of the White House apparatus, Ron Klein.

“Uh … Ron, who should I go to?” Biden asked. After this question, Klein decided to shield the president from journalists, announcing that it was time to leave the meeting.

Later it became known that Biden had assigned Vice President Harris to work on resolving the migration crisis.

It is noted that this incident occurred before the first full-scale press conference, which Biden is to give as president on Thursday, March 25. As Newsweek calculated, Joe Biden became the first American leader in the past 100 years to postpone his first full-fledged communication with the press by nine weeks from the moment of his inauguration. TASS…