Texas Rep. Ronnie Jackson, a Republican physician in the White House under Donald Trump’s presidency, wrote to incumbent American leader Joe Biden to take a cognitive test to prove he was “mentally prepared” to lead the country. This is reported on website congressman.

The letter from the former Trump doctor, signed by 13 other House Republicans, speaks of “the president’s mental decline and forgetfulness,” points out his “oversight” and calls for the White House to release Biden’s cognitive test results.

“American people deserve to know that he can perform the duties required of the office and deserves complete transparency of the mental state of his highest elected leader, “Johnson said in a letter, who believes that” US citizens do not trust President Biden. “

“Given the precedent and Biden’s apparent mental disorder, I think it’s time for him to take a cognitive test,” writes the congressman. In an interview with The Hill, he stated that Biden “does not know what is happening, where he is, he is very confused all the time.”

In May, more than 120 retired US admirals and generals wrote an open letter in which they expressed doubts about Biden’s fair victory in the presidential election, and also questioned his mental health. They also said that under the Democratic Congress and new administration, the United States “has turned sharply to the left towards socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical rule.”

Prior to this, the White House said that Joe Biden will talk about his health after being examined in 2021. Biden, 78, is the oldest president in US history. During the election campaign, he promised to be “completely transparent from the point of view of health.” Thus, the politician responded to the rhetoric of his rival Donald Trump, who publicly doubted Biden’s sharpness of mind due to his advanced age.