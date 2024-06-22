NYP: Biden limits Ukraine’s options due to fear of conflict escalation

US President Joe Biden fears an escalation in the Ukrainian conflict, so he is holding back Kyiv instead of boldly speaking out against Russia. About it it says in an article by The New York Post.

The publication notes that, despite the permission given to Ukraine to attack Russian territory with American weapons, changes in Washington’s policy “have not gone far enough.” According to the authors of the material, the US authorities often drag their feet in providing assistance to Kyiv, demonstrating a clear “lack of urgency.”

In particular, they recalled that it took the government almost a year to send Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, and the decision to supply ATACMS missiles took more than two years. “The White House is restricting Ukraine out of fear of escalation,” says NYP.

At the end of May, Biden allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike targets on Russian territory if American weapons were used only near the borders of the Kharkov region. He also refused to give the go-ahead for attacks on Moscow and the Kremlin.