Biden pulled off the stage at an event in Philadelphia with someone else’s help

United States President Joe Biden was unable to leave the stage on his own at an event in Philadelphia. Video posted YouTube-channel GOP War Room.

The footage shows how the American leader ended his speech by thanking the audience, after which he turned to one of the aides, gesturing with his hands.

However, after the president abruptly stopped and only a few seconds later, having received help from an employee, he turned around to go the other way.

In early June, 80-year-old Biden fell during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. Prior to this, the American president also stumbled while boarding a plane in Alabama.