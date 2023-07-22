Fox columnist Duffy: Biden will not be able to re-election due to corruption investigation

US President Joe Biden may lose his chance of winning the upcoming presidential election if he is confirmed to have received a bribe, thinks Fox Business columnist Sean Duffy.

He also expressed bewilderment in connection with the support of the politician by the Democrats, who provide him with a leading position in the party primaries. “How do you support this guy and think you will win?” Daffy asked.