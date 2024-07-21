Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president of the United States, told CNN International by phone that Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Joe Biden, who announced this Sunday (21) that he is withdrawing from running for a second term. It is not yet known who will be chosen by the Democratic Party to run in the presidential elections in November.

According to CNN, Trump also said that Biden will be remembered as “the worst president ever in the history of our country.” On his profile on the social network Truth Social, the Republican criticized the Democrat.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and is certainly not fit to serve in the office – and never has been! He only got to the position of President through lies, fake news and without leaving his basement,” Trump wrote, referring to the Democrat’s choice during the 2020 campaign not to hold rallies because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was unfit to be president, and he wasn’t – and now look at what he has done to our country, with millions of people streaming across our border, completely unchecked and unchecked, many coming from prisons, mental institutions, and a record number of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will undo the damage he has done very quickly. LET’S MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the Republican said.

Biden had been under pressure from members of the Democratic Party to drop out of the race, especially after his poor performance in the first debate against Trump last month. The attack on the Republican last week reinforced calls from party members for the president to drop out of the race.

There are reports in the American press that Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, one of the leading Democrats in the United States House of Representatives, and former President Barack Obama had been saying that they did not believe in a Biden victory over Trump.