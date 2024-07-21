The President of the United States announced his withdrawal from his re-election bid this Sunday (21.Jul)

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican) said that the current US Chief Executive, Joe Biden, “I was not fit to compete” for re-election. The Democrat announced his withdrawal this Sunday (21.Jul.2024).

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president and he certainly is not fit to serve – and he never was! He only got to the office of president by lying, by spreading fake news, and by not leaving his basement. Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was not fit to be president, and he was not – and now look at what he has done to our country, with millions of people crossing our border, completely unchecked. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will very quickly remedy the damage he has done.” declared Trump in Truth Socialyour platform.

Biden announced his withdrawal in a letter published on social media. In the text, he states that he makes the decision because it is in the interest of the Democratic Party.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as President of the United States. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”says the text shared by the Democrat. Here is the full (in English, PDF – 127 kB).

Shortly after announcing his withdrawal, Biden made another post openly supporting Kamala Harris’ candidacy. He also called for Democrats to unite in an attempt to defeat Trump in the elections.

“Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year. Democrats – it’s time for us to come together and defeat Trump. Let’s do this.”he wrote.

In your account at X (ex-Twitter), Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, stated that Harris has the “historic left-wing politician” in Biden and is incompetent.

“Kamala Harris has the same left-wing political record as Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!”declared the Republican’s son.